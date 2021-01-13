Pilot manages crash landing without injury, 3 miles north of Lubbock airport

By Amber Stegall | January 13, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 10:01 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pilot was able to crash and avoid injury after reporting a partial power loss in his aircraft on Wednesday evening.

The plane went down around 5:30 p.m. and ended up in a field three miles north of the Lubbock airport, near the intersection of Drew St. and North I-27 around 5:30 p.m., which is FM 1294 and I-27.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot called dispatch stating he lost power and landed in a field. The plane was mostly intact.

Lubbock police and Lubbock Sheriff’s Deputies initially had trouble reaching the plane because of muddy conditions in the field.

Flight path of Lubbock plane crash 1/13/2021
Flight path of Lubbock plane crash 1/13/2021 (Source: Flight Aware image)

