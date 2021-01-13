Pilot manages crash landing without injury, 3 miles north of Lubbock airport

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pilot was able to crash and avoid injury after reporting a partial power loss in his aircraft on Wednesday evening.
The plane went down around 5:30 p.m. and ended up in a field three miles north of the Lubbock airport, near the intersection of Drew St. and North I-27 around 5:30 p.m., which is FM 1294 and I-27.
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot called dispatch stating he lost power and landed in a field. The plane was mostly intact.
Lubbock police and Lubbock Sheriff’s Deputies initially had trouble reaching the plane because of muddy conditions in the field.
