Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 12

Here's Pete with your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Tuesday night:
Girls
Frenship 56 Midland 53
Coronado 57 Monterey 48
Abilene Cooper 50 Lubbock High 32
Estacado 54 Sweetwater 34
Trinity Christian 55 Midland Trinity 4
Plainview 69 Tascosa 62
Seminole 65 Andrews 32
Lubbock Cooper 52 Abilene Wylie 49
Kingdom Prep 36 All Saints 31
Sundown 39 Plains 21
Abilene Christian 40 Christ The King 27
Anton 41 Lazbuddie 16
Lorenzo 61 Petersburg 32
Spur 52 Motley County 24
Kress 49 Cotton Center 11
Crosbyton Wilson postponed
Muleshoe 49 Dimmitt 22
Childress 56 Abernathy 37
Lockney 45 Smyer 27
Levelland 70 Lake View 16
Shallowater 44 Slaton 28
New Deal 55 Floydada 22
Ropes 76 Post 41
Ralls 71 Hale Center 36
O’Donnell 49 Southland 31
Tulia 52 Roosevelt 37
Valley 51 Groom 38
Vega 85 Bovina 48
Jayton 49 Patton Springs 29
Whiteface 67 Dawson 8
Nazareth 98 Channing 11
New Home 86 Tahoka 11
Snyder 47 Big Spring 38
Meadow 45 Wellman-Union 34
SpringLake-Earth 67 Amherst 5
Sudan 62 Olton 49
Seagraves 60 Morton 30
Littlefield 51 Friona 21
Loop 0 Whitharral 1 forfeit
Brownfield 73 Lamesa 30
Sands 76 Klondike 13
Hermleigh 57 Ira 37
Whitharral 59 Hart 23
BOYS
Frenship 71 Midland 52
Monterey 73 Coronado 51
Abilene Cooper 44 Lubbock High 31
Estacado 101 Sweetwater 39
Trinity Christian 108 Midland Trinity 60
Seminole 74 Andrews 37
Lubbock Cooper 52 Abilene Wylie 43
Kress 69 Cotton Center 49
Smyer 64 Lockney 51
Kingdom Prep 67 All Saints 51
Tulia 55 Roosevelt 46
Jayton 61 Patton Springs 40
Plains 45 Sundown 46 F/OT
Levelland 70 Lake View 31
Littlefield 48 Friona 26
Anton 49 Lazbuddie 40
Bovina 44 Vega 42
Loop 0 Whitharral 1 forfeit
Petersburg 47 Lorenzo 40
Valley 56 Groom 52
Snyder 45 Big Spring 23
Shallowater 86 Slaton 45
Abilene Christian 64 Christ The King 41
O’Donnell 62 Southland 14
Post 56 Ropes 34
Floydada 60 New Deal 59
Seagraves 54 Morton 32
New Home 47 Tahoka 33
Olton 85 Sudan 20
Whiteface 65 Dawson 27
Southcrest Christian 55 Ascension 34
Sands 49 Klondike 44
Hermleigh 46 Ira 27
Whitharral 71 Hart 27
Dinmitt 45 Muleshoe 41
Tascosa 68 Plainview 57
Abernathy 59 Childress 49
Lamesa 78 Brownfield 69
Borden County 56 Midland TLC 11
