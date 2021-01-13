Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 12

By Pete Christy | January 12, 2021 at 11:09 PM CST - Updated January 12 at 11:09 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Tuesday night:

Girls

Frenship 56 Midland 53

Coronado 57 Monterey 48

Abilene Cooper 50 Lubbock High 32

Estacado 54 Sweetwater 34

Trinity Christian 55 Midland Trinity 4

Plainview 69 Tascosa 62

Seminole 65 Andrews 32

Lubbock Cooper 52 Abilene Wylie 49

Kingdom Prep 36 All Saints 31

Sundown 39 Plains 21

Abilene Christian 40 Christ The King 27

Anton 41 Lazbuddie 16

Lorenzo 61 Petersburg 32

Spur 52 Motley County 24

Kress 49 Cotton Center 11

Crosbyton Wilson postponed

Muleshoe 49 Dimmitt 22

Childress 56 Abernathy 37

Lockney 45 Smyer 27

Levelland 70 Lake View 16

Shallowater 44 Slaton 28

New Deal 55 Floydada 22

Ropes 76 Post 41

Ralls 71 Hale Center 36

O’Donnell 49 Southland 31

Tulia 52 Roosevelt 37

Valley 51 Groom 38

Vega 85 Bovina 48

Jayton 49 Patton Springs 29

Whiteface 67 Dawson 8

Nazareth 98 Channing 11

New Home 86 Tahoka 11

Snyder 47 Big Spring 38

Meadow 45 Wellman-Union 34

SpringLake-Earth 67 Amherst 5

Sudan 62 Olton 49

Seagraves 60 Morton 30

Littlefield 51 Friona 21

Loop 0 Whitharral 1 forfeit

Brownfield 73 Lamesa 30

Sands 76 Klondike 13

Hermleigh 57 Ira 37

Whitharral 59 Hart 23

BOYS

Frenship 71 Midland 52

Monterey 73 Coronado 51

Abilene Cooper 44 Lubbock High 31

Estacado 101 Sweetwater 39

Trinity Christian 108 Midland Trinity 60

Seminole 74 Andrews 37

Lubbock Cooper 52 Abilene Wylie 43

Kress 69 Cotton Center 49

Smyer 64 Lockney 51

Kingdom Prep 67 All Saints 51

Tulia 55 Roosevelt 46

Jayton 61 Patton Springs 40

Plains 45 Sundown 46 F/OT

Levelland 70 Lake View 31

Littlefield 48 Friona 26

Anton 49 Lazbuddie 40

Bovina 44 Vega 42

Loop 0 Whitharral 1 forfeit

Petersburg 47 Lorenzo 40

Valley 56 Groom 52

Snyder 45 Big Spring 23

Shallowater 86 Slaton 45

Abilene Christian 64 Christ The King 41

O’Donnell 62 Southland 14

Post 56 Ropes 34

Floydada 60 New Deal 59

Seagraves 54 Morton 32

New Home 47 Tahoka 33

Olton 85 Sudan 20

Whiteface 65 Dawson 27

Southcrest Christian 55 Ascension 34

Sands 49 Klondike 44

Hermleigh 46 Ira 27

Whitharral 71 Hart 27

Dinmitt 45 Muleshoe 41

Tascosa 68 Plainview 57

Abernathy 59 Childress 49

Lamesa 78 Brownfield 69

Borden County 56 Midland TLC 11

