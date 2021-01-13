KCBD Investigates Consumer Awareness: Dare to Compare

“Come to find out, I had very limited options here in Lubbock, so I went out further,” said Lauren, who was quoted between $510-$550 in Amarillo, $489 in Ft. Worth and between $518-$550 in Dallas. “And so that triggered me, I’m like, If I hadn’t been cognizant enough to take a step back and I was just scared out of my mind that I had breast cancer and you know, like I just need to get this done and I was hasty about it, then I would have been just, you know, taken to the cleaners basically.”