KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Prince George

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Prince George, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Prince George is a Dachshund-French bull mix who has been with the shelter for one week.
Staff says he is a sweet boy who loves women more than men. He is also up-to-date on his shots, neutered and microchipped.
Prince George’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Jan. 13, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
