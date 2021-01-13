Lubbock man indicted on charge of sexual assault of an adult

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Micah Bowen Toney, 35, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of sexual assault of an adult.
The police report says the incident happened on August 15, 2020 in the parking lot of the Lone Star Oyster Bar on 34th Street.
Toney is accused of forcing a woman to have sexual intercourse inside of a vehicle.
The police report states Toney told police he had never done anything like that before and “did not feel the best for doing it.”
A warrant was issued for his arrest on Dec. 3, 2020.
Toney was booked into jail on Dec. 10, 2020 and was released after posting a bond on Dec. 11, 2020.
Micah Bowen Toney is not currently in jail at this time.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.