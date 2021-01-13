Lubbock man indicted on 4 counts of sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kenneth Ray Shed, 55, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on four counts of sexual assault of a child under 14-years-old.
According to the indictment, multiple assaults occurred between the years of 2018 and 2020 all against the same child.
The child was under the age of 14 at the time of the assaults.
According to the indictment, the child told police she was assaulted about 20 times.
Kenneth Ray Shed is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center being held on a $150,000 bond.
