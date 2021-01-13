Man who taught, coached at 5 area schools arrested, charged with indecency with a child

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Whitharral man has been arrested and charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Lamb County.
Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres says 59-year-old Todd Rutledge was arrested at a home just outside of Whitharral on Tuesday.
Deputies were notified of the felony warrant and made the arrest.
Rutledge posted a $25,000 bond and was released from the Hockley County jail.
According to Rutledge’s Facebook page, from 2000 until 2002 he was a Levelland Junior High science teacher. Then from 2002 until 2009 he was a science teacher, ag teacher and coach at Whitharral ISD. Then from 2009 until 2014 he was a science teacher, athletic director and coach at Lazbuddie High School. From 2014 until 2015, he was a science teacher and coach at Petersburg High school. In 2015 he became a coach at Littlefield Junior High School. It is unclear when he left the job at Littlefield, which is in Lamb County.
Details about the warrant were not released.
