Man who taught, coached at 5 area schools arrested, charged with indecency with a child

According to Rutledge’s Facebook page, from 2000 until 2002 he was a Levelland Junior High science teacher. Then from 2002 until 2009 he was a science teacher, ag teacher and coach at Whitharral ISD. Then from 2009 until 2014 he was a science teacher, athletic director and coach at Lazbuddie High School. From 2014 until 2015, he was a science teacher and coach at Petersburg High school. In 2015 he became a coach at Littlefield Junior High School. It is unclear when he left the job at Littlefield, which is in Lamb County.