Many still waiting on second round of stimulus checks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The second round of stimulus payments have been sent to families across the country starting late last month.
But many in our area still have yet to receive theirs.
“We didn’t expect to get the first one. We assumed we were going to get another one. We were waiting, they hadn’t passed any for months. We were finally excited, ‘Wow! We’re finally going to get more money, and then.... no,” Randall Kruse said.
Most Americans should qualify for the $600 payments by physical check, direct deposit or pre-paid debit card.
But some, like Lubbock residents Faith and Randall Kruse, are still waiting.
“We checked the IRS toolbox and it said no information on our payment. We’ve been waiting ever since and it looks like we may not receive one,” Faith Kruse explained.
“It’s very troubling, that’s not a whole lot of money, but still for us, it’s money, because that’s money that we needed to use,” Randall Kruse added.
Faith receives Social Security payments, and is unable to work.
One of their pressing bills right now is a washer-dryer set they are currently renting.
“That’s kind of a concern, because if we don’t pay that by the 17th, it gets reposed,” Faith explained.
They are also concerned if they don’t receive this round of payments, they will not get future ones.
But all hope may not be lost just yet.
Financial advisor Jeffrey Nicholas says the IRS has until this Friday the 15th to send out second stimulus checks.
“Part of it is definitely time,” he said. “That’s a lot of money to push out to a lot of people. I think a lot of it is time, so I say, be patient with receiving that stimulus payment,” Nicholas added.
It also may take some time past that deadline, to receive the physical forms of payment in the mail.
There is a way to claim the money on your 2020 tax returns according to the IRS, if you do not receive it at all.
You may qualify for the “Recovery Rebate Credit,” as long as you were eligible for the stimulus checks.
This also can be used if you received your payment, but your dependents did not.
