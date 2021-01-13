DPS identifies Ropes ISD employee accused of online solicitation of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ropes ISD administration has announced they have received information in regards to a Ropes ISD employee being arrested for online solicitation of a minor.
Ropes ISD made the announcement through Facebook Wednesday morning.
William Simonton, 26, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 11, at an apartment complex in South Lubbock.
DPS said Simonton was chatting with an agent posing as a minor and he agreed to meet up. When Simonton arrived at the apartment complex he was arrested and charged.
Simonton has been charged with online solicitation of a minor to engage in a sexual act.
You can read the full statement from Ropes ISD below:
Ropes ISD Administration has received information that a Ropes ISD employee was arrested for the offense of Online Solicitation of a Minor. It is the District’s understanding that no Ropes ISD students were victims of the alleged conduct. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the District’s further investigation into the alleged misconduct. The District has reported the matter to state licensing authorities, and, while it conducts its own investigation into the matter, the District intends to cooperate with law enforcement authorities to the fullest extent permitted by law.
Student safety is a paramount concern to Ropes ISD. The District’s policies concerning employee conduct are strictly enforced, and District employees receive regular training on the prohibitions against improper conduct toward children and students.
State and federal law prohibit the District from disclosing confidential personnel information. Therefore, the District cannot provide further information on this matter. The District takes every allegation of educator misconduct seriously and will take all measures necessary to ensure that its students are educated in a safe and nurturing environment.
Simonton is no longer in jail after posting bond yesterday.
KCBD will provide further updates as information is received.
