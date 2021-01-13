DPS identifies Ropes ISD employee accused of online solicitation of a minor

Ropes ISD Administration has received information that a Ropes ISD employee was arrested for the offense of Online Solicitation of a Minor. It is the District’s understanding that no Ropes ISD students were victims of the alleged conduct. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the District’s further investigation into the alleged misconduct. The District has reported the matter to state licensing authorities, and, while it conducts its own investigation into the matter, the District intends to cooperate with law enforcement authorities to the fullest extent permitted by law.