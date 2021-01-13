Texas Tech distributes first 100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to at-risk employees, more registrations available Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech distributed 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to employees in the 1B category on Wednesday, including those with health conditions and those over 65.
These first 100 doses were provided to the first names on the list in alphabetical order.
Previously, the university has been vaccinating health care workers in the 1A category. These were the first 100 doses provided for employees in 1B.
Employees who qualify can submit their vaccination request through this link beginning Friday at noon. The university will notify people by email once they receive new doses of the vaccine.
Texas Tech is encouraging employees to check with their health care providers or sign up for the next clinic offered by the Lubbock Health Department.
Texas Tech is offering more details on their COVID-19 information page here.
