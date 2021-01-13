WATCH: Lubbock declared regional hub, expecting 8,000 vaccine doses next week

“You’ll see that through last Friday, we had vaccinated about 5,000 people in our city clinic. This is just City of Lubbock doses. And we only receive 3,000 doses from the state. So that points out the partnership we have with our hospitals who shared extra doses with us. We did a few more than 1,400 doses yesterday; we will get all 5,000 of this week’s allocation in people’s arms by into business tomorrow evening,” said Pope.