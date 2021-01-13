WATCH: Lubbock declared regional hub, expecting 8,000 vaccine doses next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock has been declared a regional hub for vaccine distribution, with as many as 8,000 vaccinations expected next week.
Lubbock has been designated as a regional site or hub for mass vaccines, one of many sites across the state of Texas.
The city made the announcement at their virtual COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday morning, Jan. 13.
The Texas Department of State Health Services identified 28 large vaccination hub providers across the state, one of those in Lubbock.
“We were very pleased that the state named us one of the 28 vaccination hubs,” said Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope. “We feel like we’re getting better every day at our mass vaccination clinic at the Civic Center.”
According to the Texas HHS website, more than 929,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Wednesday afternoon.
In Lubbock, a little more than 15,000 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose, and a little more than 4,300 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday afternoon.
“You’ll see that through last Friday, we had vaccinated about 5,000 people in our city clinic. This is just City of Lubbock doses. And we only receive 3,000 doses from the state. So that points out the partnership we have with our hospitals who shared extra doses with us. We did a few more than 1,400 doses yesterday; we will get all 5,000 of this week’s allocation in people’s arms by into business tomorrow evening,” said Pope.
The city has not received word on how many doses it will receive next week.
“I’m hoping that it will be around that 5,000 mark, but we will not know probably until later this afternoon (Wednesday), possibly tomorrow,” said Katherine Wells with the city of Lubbock Health Department. “And once we know that allocation, we’ll be making plans for vaccine, and then be opening up additional appointments.”
Wells said it will be announcing plans for individuals needing the second dose of the vaccine.
“The second dose will be in a separate allocation to what we would receive for the mass distribution site. If we were allocated 5,000 doses for that week, we would receive 5,000 plus an additional 2,000 to do the second dose. So we could potentially be running 7,000 or 8,000 individuals through the Civic Center a week,” said Wells.
You can find more information on the vaccine clinics by going to the City of Lubbock’s website, click here.
Panelists for the news conference included Katherine Wells, Dr. Ron Cook, Councilmember Juan Chadis, Maggie Trejo, Councilmember Shelia Patterson-Harris, Vernita Woods-Holmes, and Mayor Dan Pope.
