City leaders share personal experiences with COVID vaccine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City leaders shared their personal experiences with the COVID-19 vaccine during this week’s virtual news conference.
District 1 Councilman Juan Chadis said he and his wife both received the shot.
“I experienced no side effects from the vaccination. My wife, she did experience slight discomfort of her shoulder, but that was over and done with overnight. The next morning, she was doing just fine,” he said.
He also encourages Spanish-speaking residents who qualify to get in line.
Maggie Trejo, who was the first Hispanic council member in Lubbock, also got the shot.
She urged others to do the same for the safety of those around them.
“You go because you want to protect your family, your friends, and anybody that is around you. Especially if you’re 65 and older, you need to do this,” she said. “Don’t be afraid.”
District 2 Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris said she is on both sides of the topic. She contracted COVID-19 a few months ago and said it ranked second of the most painful experiences she’s had in her life.
“Because of the experience I had with COVID, I was kind of hesitant at first when talks first came of the vaccine,” she said. “This was prior to my contracting of covid-19. But once I had the experience that i did with it, I had no hesitation in signing up to receive the vaccine.”
Longtime Lubbock ISD Board Member Vernita Woods-Holmes also said she was concerned about receiving the shot at first.
“But then I realized I was more concerned for if I didn’t get it. So I went ahead and got the vaccine at the Civic Center. Everybody was very cordial. I thought they did an excellent job of telling us what to expect,” she said.
Even with the different experiences, the overall message was the same. They assured everyone the Coronavirus vaccine is safe and everyone should sign up to receive it as soon as it is available to them.
