Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash in field that happened north the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.
- The pilot said his plane lost partial power, forcing him to crash-land in a field.
- There were no reports of injuries.
The U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump.
- Ten Republicans joined Democrats in charging the president with incitement of insurrection.
- The article now goes to the Senate, where a trial is not expected until after the president leaves office.
President Trump also released a video message, condemning the violence at the U.S. Capitol building.
- He said no supporter would endorse violence, disrespect police or threaten fellow Americans.
The FBI arrested two Midland residents for allegedly taking part in the U.S. Capitol riot.
- Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa are charged with entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.
- They could face up to one year in prison if tried and convicted.
Scientist from the World Health Organization are in Wuhan, China today, investigating the origins of coronavirus.
- The team of 10 landed today and will be working remotely for the next two weeks during a quarantine period.
- Two of the scientist were blocked from entering China because they tested positive for COVID antibodies.
