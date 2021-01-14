Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Plane crash investigation underway, 2 arrested in Midland for Capitol riots, Trump impeachment moving to Senate

Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | January 14, 2021 at 6:10 AM CST - Updated January 14 at 6:10 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash in field that happened north the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

President Trump also released a video message, condemning the violence at the U.S. Capitol building.

The FBI arrested two Midland residents for allegedly taking part in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Scientist from the World Health Organization are in Wuhan, China today, investigating the origins of coronavirus.

