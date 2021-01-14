Lady Raiders come up short in West Virginia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders went on the road to West Virginia Wednesday night.
Tech had their chances battling back from a double digit deficit, but they ended up falling 83-78.
Vivian Gray led the way for Tech with 28 points.
Naje Murray added 18 for the Lady Raiders.
Scoreless in the first half, Lexi Gordon finished with 11.
Maka Jackson also scored 11.
Texas Tech falls to 6-6 overall and 1-5 in the Big 12.
The Lady Raiders host Texas 3 p.m. Sunday.
