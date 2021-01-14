More Wind and Cool Temps

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another very windy and chilly day for the South Plains. Wind speeds were near 60 mph in the region and even topped those speeds in the Panhandle areas.
Here are some of the top recorded speeds today:
White River Lake 57 mph
Roaring Springs 57 mph
Plainview 57 mph
Olton 54 mph
Aiken 53 mph
Morton 49 mph
Lubbock 48 mph
Winds will stay lighter overnight into early Friday, however, another fast moving front will arrive mid-morning.
Wind speeds will jump with the passage of the front and be from the north to northwest at 25-30 mph for the east and northeast South Plains, along and off of the caprock.
In Lubbock and areas to the west the speeds will average 15 to 25 mph with some stronger gusts possible.
Temperatures will be colder tonight with lows around 20 degrees in Lubbock and 20s over most of the region. The afternoon high for Lubbock will stay around the 50 degree mark with mostly sunny skies and gusty winds.
Looking ahead, colder by mid-week with a chance of some wintry weather on the South Plains Tuesday through Thursday.
