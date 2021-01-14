Red Raiders upset No. 4 Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing two top five teams this week, the 15th ranked Red Raiders were looking for their third straight win in Austin.
Mac McClung hit a basket with 2.2 seconds left to lift Tech over the 4th-ranked Texas Longhorns 79-77 Wednesday night.
The Longhorns were on fire from long distance, shooting 8 of 14 from the three point line in the first half. UT shot 50 percent from the floor in the first twenty minutes and they had a 10 point halftime lead.
In the second half, Tech chipped away to cut it to two with under ten minutes to play.
The Red Raider defense turned it up getting 17 points off turnovers halfway through the second half while Texas had 0.
Kyler Edwards three with 3:45 left gave Tech the first lead in the game since it was 2-1 early.
Mac McClung led the way with 22 points.
Kevin McCullar added 16 points.
Terrence Shannon Junior scored 14 and Marcus Santos-Silva tallied 12.
Another Top 5 test awaits the Red Raiders as they host No. 2 Baylor 3 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.