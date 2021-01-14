Texas reimburses City of Lubbock for $10 million spent on Coronavirus relief efforts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has been reimbursed $10 million so far from the Texas Department of Emergency Management for money spent on Coronavirus relief efforts, with $3.6 million still coming.
Last month, we reported we had received $7 million. Now the amount has been increased to $10 million.
$14 million was allocated to Lubbock by the state. Lubbock spent the $14 million and now we are waiting for the $3.6 million left to be reimbursed.
City Manager Jarrett Atkinson said he was pleased that the state provided the funds so quickly.
“We turned in just an incredible amount of paperwork to verify our reimbursement request, and I think they’ve started to move through that very quickly.”
The $14 million was broken down into categories:
The city spent $9.6 million on public safety efforts, $2.8 million on direct assistance such as microgrants for sole proprietors, mortgage assistance, child care assistance, and rent assistance.
This $2.8 million was given upfront in June, the only funding given upfront by the state. And then $1.7 million on public health efforts and supplies, including personal protective protections such as masks.
“Machines we had to purchase, we purchased a testing machine. That’s how we’ve been able to process Coronavirus tests.”
Atkinson said there was a shortage of PPE in the beginning of the pandemic and the city bought huge amounts to catch up.
Now the city is waiting on the remaining $3.6 million.
Jarrett Atkinson says rental assistance is still available from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. For more information, call 311 and ask for Karen Murphy in Community Development.
