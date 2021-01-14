Today’s wind and the weather it brings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Strong winds follow a strong cold front this morning. While no precipitation accompanies this front, our next Potential Precipitation Producer is in sight in our 7-Day Forecast.
The north wind following the front will range from 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 35 to 45 mph. However, over the northeastern viewing area winds will be stronger. There, sustained winds will range from 30 to 40 mph with gusts near 55 mph possible.
If it’s a windy day in West Texas, it’s a NO BURN DAY in West Texas.
Today otherwise will be mostly sunny with areas of blowing dust likely. Highs will range from the upper 40s to low 50s on the Caprock, including Lubbock, with low to mid-50s east of the Caprock (the Low Rolling Plains).
Tonight will be mostly clear and cold. Temperatures will dip into the 20s across the viewing area with teens in the northwest.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a chilly breeze. Temperatures will peak from the mid-40s to mid-50s. Lubbock area winds will range from 10 to 20 mph. Over the northeastern viewing area winds of 20 to 30 mph are anticipated.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy (or, if you prefer, partly sunny) and a bit breezy. Lubbock area lows will be in the low 20s and highs in the mid-50s.
The dry weather continues Sunday and Monday. Temperatures Sunday will be similar to the day before. Monday, the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, will be mostly sunny, warmer, and at least somewhat windy.
Our next of precipitation window is Tuesday through Thursday. Based on today’s data, there is a slim chance Tuesday with a slight chance Wednesday into Thursday. Forecast temperatures support mostly liquid precipitation. Watch for updates!
Our forecast is available 24-7 on our Weather Page and in our Weather App. Both are free. Both include hour-by-hour and 10-day forecasts.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.