Arrington calls impeachment ‘distraction’ ahead of Biden inauguration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With less than one week to go before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, District 19 Congressman Jodey Arrington says a looming impeachment trial is distracting from the transition of power.
Mainly, a Wednesday vote in which ten Republicans supported the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Most notably, the No. 3 Republican in the House, Liz Cheney of Wyoming.
“It will only deepen the divide and is a major distraction for this peaceful transition of power,” Arrington said.
Following Biden’s inauguration, Arrington will be in the minority with a Democratic White House, Senate and Congress. That could open the door to some bipartisan compromise, but that may not come easy as Democrats propose policies Arrington says are too far to the left.
“These are way too radical for even the most liberal Democrats,” Arrington said. “Not to mention mainstream and main street Americans and conservative West Texans.”
The first thing on the table for the Biden administration is more COVID relief. A $1.9 trillion plan for another relief bill was released Thursday afternoon that called for direct payments of $1,400.
But, if Arrington is to vote for stimulus relief, he says the package will need to be targeted toward specific U.S. citizens. As of now, a “yes” vote from Arrington will be hard to make happen.
“I’m very reticent join any future COVID-related relief,” Arrington said.
