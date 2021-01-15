CASA of the South Plains receives $2,000 grant to fund Volunteer Advocacy Program

Lubbock, Texas – CASA of the South Plains has received a $2,000 grant from Superior HealthPlan to fund its Volunteer Advocacy Program. The funds from this grant will help ensure that CASA Volunteers continue to have the support and guidance of Advocacy Coordinators. Each Advocacy Coordinator supervises up to 25 Volunteer Advocates and monitors the cases of 50-70 children in foster care. CASA Volunteers play a critical role in the life of children in the foster care system. A CASA, or a Court Appointed Special Advocate, is an individual who helps a child in foster care navigate the child welfare system, while working to ensure their needs are met and to help find a safe, permanent home.