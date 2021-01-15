Combest Clinic, TTU COVID-19 testing sites closed for MLK holiday

Provided by City of Lubbock
Texas Division of Emergency Management has provided the following updates regarding COVID-19 testing sites on Monday, January 18, 2021, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day:
Combest Clinic & Texas Tech University testing sites will be closed
Rodgers Park & Lubbock Christian University testing sites will remain open
All testing sites will resume normal hours on Tuesday, January 19, 2021
For more information regarding local COVID-19 testing sites, visit mylubbock.info/covidtesting