Combest Clinic, TTU COVID-19 testing sites closed for MLK holiday
By KCBD Staff | January 15, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 2:49 PM

Texas Division of Emergency Management has provided the following updates regarding COVID-19 testing sites on Monday, January 18, 2021, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

Combest Clinic & Texas Tech University testing sites will be closed

Rodgers Park & Lubbock Christian University testing sites will remain open

All testing sites will resume normal hours on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

For more information regarding local COVID-19 testing sites, visit mylubbock.info/covidtesting