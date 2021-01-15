Coronado’s J.R. Compton is Floydada’s new head football coach

Coronado’s J.R. Compton is Floydada’s new head football coach
Coronado running backs coach J.R. Compton has become Floydada’s new Head Football Coach. (Source: KCBD Photo)
By Pete Christy | January 15, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 3:48 PM

FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - Coronado running backs coach J.R. Compton has become Floydada’s new Head Football Coach.

Compton brings with him a wealth of experience having been a teacher and coach for 30 years at the 2A, 4A, 5A, and 6A levels.

J.R. Compton is Floydada's new head football coach

Coronado running backs coach J.R. Compton has become Floydada's new Head Football Coach. Compton brings with him a wealth of experience having been a teacher and coach for 30 years at the 2A, 4A, 5A, and 6A levels. I just interviewed Coach Compton and he wants to try and change that Whirlwind into a haboob!" Best of luck to Coach Compton.

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Friday, January 15, 2021

Coach Compton told KCBD Sports that he wants to “try and change that Whirlwind into a haboob!”

Compton takes over the Whirlwinds from Scotty Bruington, who stepped down after back to back 2 win seasons.

Best of luck to Coach Compton.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.