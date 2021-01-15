Coronado’s J.R. Compton is Floydada’s new head football coach

FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - Coronado running backs coach J.R. Compton has become Floydada’s new Head Football Coach.
Compton brings with him a wealth of experience having been a teacher and coach for 30 years at the 2A, 4A, 5A, and 6A levels.
Coach Compton told KCBD Sports that he wants to “try and change that Whirlwind into a haboob!”
Compton takes over the Whirlwinds from Scotty Bruington, who stepped down after back to back 2 win seasons.
Best of luck to Coach Compton.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.