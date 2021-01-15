Coronado’s J.R. Compton is Floydada’s new head football coach

Coronado running backs coach J.R. Compton has become Floydada's new Head Football Coach. Compton brings with him a wealth of experience having been a teacher and coach for 30 years at the 2A, 4A, 5A, and 6A levels. I just interviewed Coach Compton and he wants to try and change that Whirlwind into a haboob!" Best of luck to Coach Compton.