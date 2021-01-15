Easy button for COVID clues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is a new gadget you can put on your skin to help warn you about COVID-19.
Made by a company called ‘BioIntelliSense’, the device was introduced this week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
It’s called the Bio-Button and it has been given the OK from the Food and Drug Administration.
It’s about the size of a silver dollar. When you stick it to your chest, it will constantly track your skin temperature, heart rate and other vital signs until it decides there are enough clues to alert you that you may have a COVID infection.
The idea behind the Bio-Button is to help identify asymptomatic people who worry that they might infect a loved one when they are contagious, but don’t feel sick.
For more information on the device, go to http://www.biointellisense.com
