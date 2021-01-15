Man wanted for armed robbery at Stripes in southeast Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at the Stripes Convenience Store at 13001 US Hwy. 87.
Police need the public’s help on identifying the man.
The suspect is described as being approximately 5′10′, thin build, wearing black pants, black hoodie, red shirt, tan lace up boots, with two tear drop tattoos under his right eye, and another tattoo on the right side of his face.
If you have any information please contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at 806-775-1406 or 806-775-1414 in reference to case number 2021-00000963.
