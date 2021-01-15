Mulitple fire crews on scene of house fire in Slaton Friday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slaton and Buffalo Springs fire crews are on the scene of a house fire Friday morning in Slaton.
The fire occurred in the 300 block of East Panhandle Street in Slaton.
The call came in around 8:30 a.m. Flames were coming from inside the home when fire crews arrived.
Red Cross has been called out to assist the family affected by the fire.
Four people were inside the home when the fire began. No injuries have been reported.
KCBD will continue to provide updates as more information is received.
