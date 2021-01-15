Our holiday weekend forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Heading into the holiday weekend there’s some relief from the wind, for some of the viewing area. Weekend temperatures will be typical for mid-January. Next week there’s a slight chance of precipitation. Details follow.
Peak wind speeds recorded yesterday are listed near the end of this story.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy to windy. Very windy in the northeastern viewing area. Temperatures will peak a few degrees below average for mid-January, from the upper 40s in the northwest to the mid-50s southeast.
Wind in the Lubbock area will continue to range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph until late afternoon. To the north and east of Lubbock, however, winds will continue from 25 to 35 mph with gusts near 55 mph and blowing dust possible.
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 4 this afternoon for the northeastern third of the KCBD viewing area.
This includes the counties of Swisher, Briscoe, Hall, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Dickens, Childress and King, and the cities of Tulia, Silverton, Turkey, Memphis, Childress, Floydada, Matador, Roaring Springs, Paducah, Spur, Dickens, and Guthrie.
Secure outdoor objects which may be blown about by strong winds. Use extra caution when driving, especially if a high-profile vehicle. Power outages are possible.
Tonight the viewing area will be mostly fair, winds will be light wind, and the air cold. Lows will be near seasonal averages, ranging from the Low 24°.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy (or, if you prefer, partly sunny) and a bit breezy. Winds will be light both early and late in the day, and about 10 to 20 mph between. Highs will be near average, ranging from near 50 degrees northwest to upper 50s southeast.
A few rain drops may fall from the cloud cover Saturday, but not enough to wet the ground.
Sunday brings more wind relief. It will be mostly sunny with lows in the 20s and highs in the 50s.
Monday is the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. I anticipate a mostly sunny, very breezy (possibly somewhat windy) and seasonably very warm afternoon with highs in the 60s. I won’t be surprised if some spots in the eastern viewing area reach 70 degrees.
The slight chance of precipitation I’ve mentioned on previous days for Tuesday and Wednesday is evaporating. Chances look very slim, so I don’t expect measurable precipitation through Wednesday afternoon.
That shifts the window for our next chance of measurable precipitation to Wednesday night into Friday morning. Forecast temperatures support mostly liquid precipitation. Watch for updates!
Our forecast is available 24-7 on our Weather Page and in our Weather App. Both are free. Both include hour-by-hour and 10-day forecasts.
Peak wind speeds Thursday recorded by the TTU West Texas Mesonet and at the Lubbock Airport:
61 mph Memphis 1NE
58 mph Tulia 2ENE
57 mph Plainview 1S
57 mph White River Lake 6NW
57 mph Roaring Springs 3N
56 mph Turkey 2WSW
54 mph Olton 6S
53 mph Aiken 3WSW
53 mph Hart 3N
53 mph Caprock Canyons State Park
52 mph Childress 2NNE
52 mph Abernathy 5ENE
51 mph Silverton 7ESE
51 mph Spur 1W
51 mph Anton 6SSW
50 mph Reese Center
49 mph Friona 2NE
49 mph McAdoo 3NNW
49 mph Wolfforth 6SSW
49 mph Morton 1ENE
49 mph Hackberry 2SSE
48 mph Happy 1E
48 mph Guthrie 10WSW
48 mph Post 1NE
48 mph Lubbock Airport
48 mph Vigo Park
48 mph South Plains 3ENE
47 mph Estelline 3SSE
47 mph Ralls 1SE
47 mph Brownfield 2S
47 mph Dora NM 2SW
47 mph Fluvanna 3WNW
47 mph Floydada 2NNE
46 mph Rotan 5W
46 mph Graham 5SSW
46 mph Levelland 4S
46 mph Snyder 3E
46 mph Dimmitt 2NE
44 mph Paducah 10SW
44 mph Earth 9WSW
44 mph Plains 3N
44 mph Hobbs NM 5NW
44 mph Snyder 3SSW
44 mph Smyer
44 mph Gail 2ESE
44 mph Amherst 1NE
43 mph Jayton 1SSE
43 mph Slaton 2NE
43 mph Muleshoe 2SSW
42 mph Seminole 2NNE
42 mph Knox City 3NW
42 mph Denver City 7WNW
41 mph Northfield 1S
41 mph Tatum NM 2SW
41 mph Lubbock 3WNW TTU
40 mph Seagraves 1SW
40 mph Tahoka 3NNE
39 mph Sundown 8WSW
39 mph New Home
38 mph O’Donnell 1N
38 mph Aspermont 3NE
37 mph Welch
37 mph Lake Alan Henry 1NW
