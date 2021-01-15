Our holiday weekend forecast

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather at Noon - 01/15/2020
By Steve Divine | January 15, 2021 at 6:21 AM CST - Updated January 15 at 1:44 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Heading into the holiday weekend there’s some relief from the wind, for some of the viewing area. Weekend temperatures will be typical for mid-January. Next week there’s a slight chance of precipitation. Details follow.

Peak wind speeds recorded yesterday are listed near the end of this story.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy to windy. Very windy in the northeastern viewing area. Temperatures will peak a few degrees below average for mid-January, from the upper 40s in the northwest to the mid-50s southeast.

Forecast sustained wind speeds at 3:30 Friday afternoon. See story for more detail.
Wind in the Lubbock area will continue to range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph until late afternoon. To the north and east of Lubbock, however, winds will continue from 25 to 35 mph with gusts near 55 mph and blowing dust possible.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 4 this afternoon for the northeastern third of the KCBD viewing area.

This includes the counties of Swisher, Briscoe, Hall, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Dickens, Childress and King, and the cities of Tulia, Silverton, Turkey, Memphis, Childress, Floydada, Matador, Roaring Springs, Paducah, Spur, Dickens, and Guthrie.

Secure outdoor objects which may be blown about by strong winds. Use extra caution when driving, especially if a high-profile vehicle. Power outages are possible.

Tonight the viewing area will be mostly fair, winds will be light wind, and the air cold. Lows will be near seasonal averages, ranging from the Low 24°.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy (or, if you prefer, partly sunny) and a bit breezy. Winds will be light both early and late in the day, and about 10 to 20 mph between. Highs will be near average, ranging from near 50 degrees northwest to upper 50s southeast.

A few rain drops may fall from the cloud cover Saturday, but not enough to wet the ground.

Sunday brings more wind relief. It will be mostly sunny with lows in the 20s and highs in the 50s.

Monday is the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. I anticipate a mostly sunny, very breezy (possibly somewhat windy) and seasonably very warm afternoon with highs in the 60s. I won’t be surprised if some spots in the eastern viewing area reach 70 degrees.

The slight chance of precipitation I’ve mentioned on previous days for Tuesday and Wednesday is evaporating. Chances look very slim, so I don’t expect measurable precipitation through Wednesday afternoon.

That shifts the window for our next chance of measurable precipitation to Wednesday night into Friday morning. Forecast temperatures support mostly liquid precipitation. Watch for updates!

Our forecast is available 24-7 on our Weather Page and in our Weather App. Both are free. Both include hour-by-hour and 10-day forecasts.

Peak wind speeds Thursday recorded by the TTU West Texas Mesonet and at the Lubbock Airport:

61 mph Memphis 1NE

58 mph Tulia 2ENE

57 mph Plainview 1S

57 mph White River Lake 6NW

57 mph Roaring Springs 3N

56 mph Turkey 2WSW

54 mph Olton 6S

53 mph Aiken 3WSW

53 mph Hart 3N

53 mph Caprock Canyons State Park

52 mph Childress 2NNE

52 mph Abernathy 5ENE

51 mph Silverton 7ESE

51 mph Spur 1W

51 mph Anton 6SSW

50 mph Reese Center

49 mph Friona 2NE

49 mph McAdoo 3NNW

49 mph Wolfforth 6SSW

49 mph Morton 1ENE

49 mph Hackberry 2SSE

48 mph Happy 1E

48 mph Guthrie 10WSW

48 mph Post 1NE

48 mph Lubbock Airport

48 mph Vigo Park

48 mph South Plains 3ENE

47 mph Estelline 3SSE

47 mph Ralls 1SE

47 mph Brownfield 2S

47 mph Dora NM 2SW

47 mph Fluvanna 3WNW

47 mph Floydada 2NNE

46 mph Rotan 5W

46 mph Graham 5SSW

46 mph Levelland 4S

46 mph Snyder 3E

46 mph Dimmitt 2NE

44 mph Paducah 10SW

44 mph Earth 9WSW

44 mph Plains 3N

44 mph Hobbs NM 5NW

44 mph Snyder 3SSW

44 mph Smyer

44 mph Gail 2ESE

44 mph Amherst 1NE

43 mph Jayton 1SSE

43 mph Slaton 2NE

43 mph Muleshoe 2SSW

42 mph Seminole 2NNE

42 mph Knox City 3NW

42 mph Denver City 7WNW

41 mph Northfield 1S

41 mph Tatum NM 2SW

41 mph Lubbock 3WNW TTU

40 mph Seagraves 1SW

40 mph Tahoka 3NNE

39 mph Sundown 8WSW

39 mph New Home

38 mph O’Donnell 1N

38 mph Aspermont 3NE

37 mph Welch

37 mph Lake Alan Henry 1NW

