Ty Palmer steps down in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - Ty Palmer has decided to step down as Seminole’s Head Football Coach after two years.
Palmer says it was a tough decision, but one that benefits his family.
“It’s been tough. I don’t ever see my kids. Superintendent Kyle Lynch assured me that our staff was taken care of and I could stay on if I wanted to. I thought it was best to go ahead and step down and give them time to find who they needed to get in here and do what’s right for these kids.”
Since taking over the program from Kent Jackson, Palmer’s Indians made the playoffs both seasons.
He just felt he needed to put his family first.
“Having two little kids, I don’t want to miss all those years. It’s a demanding business and it’s what’s best for Seminole and my family. Seminole has been good to us. I’m trying to do it the right way to take care of them too.”
Seminole will immediately look for a new head football coach.
We wish Coach Palmer the best.
