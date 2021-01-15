United Family joins One Voice Home, Voice of Hope & Open Door to raise awareness of human trafficking on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In observance of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the United Family will be joined by One Voice Home, Voice of Hope and Open Door on Tuesday, January 19 at 1:30 p.m. to raise awareness of the issue of human trafficking on the South Plains.
The United Family will use this opportunity to launch a new initiative across all of its store locations as well as its United Express fuel stations. The initiative will be to place stickers inside every bathroom to not only raise awareness of the problem, but to also provide information that could help a victim.
In addition, One Voice Home, Voice of Hope and Open Door will speak about the work they are doing to help sex trafficking survivors from across the region. The time will also be spent explaining another initiative — the Texas Blue Sand Project.
With the help of the United Family, these organizations will ask for the community to participate in this project.
