U.S. Dept. of Justice details child pornography charges filed against Lubbock dentist

“It is the FBI’s role to identify the child victims of individuals that choose to prey upon those who are unable to articulate abusive behavior,” said Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno. “We are proud to work with our partners from Lubbock Police Department to investigate these allegations of abuse and to provide appropriate access to victim services and support. If anyone has information about improper or unlawful activities by Mr. White or the production of child pornography they should contact the FBI or their local law enforcement agency.”