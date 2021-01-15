Warmer Weekend Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -As we head into the weekend afternoon temperatures will warm slightly allowing for some outdoor activities. In addition, wind speeds will be lower on Saturday and Sunday.
You expected a south to southwesterly wind on Saturday at 10-20 mph. Similar wind speeds will return on Sunday for the South Plains.
Your daytime highs will move to the low 50s tomorrow and the mid to upper 50s by Sunday.
I do expect a warmer Monday with the daytime temps in the 60s over most of the region. It will be mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, however, Saturday will have clouds in the afternoon and evening.
The next big change comes on Tuesday with gusty winds, clouds and much colder with highs in the 40s.
So, take advantage of the milder weekend temps and get outside!
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.