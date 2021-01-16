Driver in custody after Lynn County pursuit

LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A driver is in custody, charged with evading arrest, after a seven-minute pursuit in Lynn County.
Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a speeding vehicle headed northbound on Highway 87 near CR 3 at 12:11 p.m. Saturday, but the driver would not pull over.
It eventually stopped seven minutes later north of 82nd Street.
DPS responded to assist.
There were three men in the vehicle but the driver, from Colorado, was the only one arrested.
We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
