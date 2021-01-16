Habitat for Humanity needs volunteers to finish 5 homes on Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Habitat for Humanity of Lubbock is looking for 100 volunteers to help build some homes this Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Christy Reeves, the Executive Director of Habitat in Lubbock, says they need help in East Lubbock, in the area they call the Talkington addition, a neighborhood that will eventually comprise 80 homes.
She says one block is already complete and the new homes will provide more opportunities for affordable housing and confidence for new homeowners.
“We will show them exactly what to do. You do not need to know how to nail a nail or paint or anything. We will show you what to do to make a big difference that day.”
As long as you’re 18 years old and wearing closed-toed shoes, Habitat for Humanity would appreciate your help to finish off five houses alongside some of the new homeowners who helped construct their home as part of the program.
“They have to do construction on their own house, come to education classes. When they complete the program, they can move in and change the lives of their children forever as they become homeowners. So it takes a lot of help.”
Reeves hopes all of the new homes and community spirit can help this part of East Lubbock thrive and bring more economic growth to the area.
If you’re interested in volunteering on Monday, contact Christy at 806-763-4663 or email her at creeves@lubbockhabitat.org and then show up at 404 North Guava at 8 a.m. Please be prepared to work until 5 p.m. Lunch will be served by Picosos, and you may get some help from some Texas Tech football players.
Habitat is also looking for volunteers for Blitz Building, which takes place in September, an event where four houses are built in 14 days.
