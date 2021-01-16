Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Friday, Jan. 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday night.
Girls:
Petersburg 45 Southland 30
Southcrest Christian 64 Abilene Christian 17
Trinity Christian 65 Lake Country 28
Plains 50 Morton 26
Abilene Wylie 56 Lubbock High 31
Sudan 52 Sundown 50
Lubbock-Cooper 70 Monterey 42
Abilene Cooper 59 Coronado 55
Muleshoe 46 Denver City 27
Estacado 66 Lake View 50
Post 38 Smyer 35
New Home 52 Ropes 47
Brownfield 77 Friona 12
Whiteface 72 Meadow 22
Vega 50 Olton 32
Plainview 60 Randall 48
Borden County 71 Grady 21
Amherst 38 Cotton Center 27
Kingdom Prep 42 Christ the King 25
Shallowater 63 Abernathy 29
New Deal 55 Lockney 31
Claude 48 Silverton 24
Childress 53 Roosevelt 38
Idalou 79 Slaton 21
Spur 52 Paducah 33
O’Donnell 49 Crosbyton 31
Levelland 70 Big Spring 19
Nazareth 46 Happy 15
Boys:
Olton 93 Vega 32
New Home 58 Ropes 39
Estacado 83 Lake View 40
Monterey 44 Lubbock-Cooper 38
Randall 63 Plainview 51
Brownfield 76 Friona 40
Plains 57 Morton 29
Post 48 Smyer 47
All Saints 45 Ascension 27
Colleyville Covenant 59 Lubbock Christian 46
Paducah 58 Spur 24
O’Donnell 59 Crosbyton 31
Childress 63 Roosevelt 40
Trinity Christian 94 Lake Country 41
Shallowater 66 Abernathy 58
Sudan 49 Sundown 36
Southcrest Christian 39 Abilene Christian 29
Amherst 72 Cotton Center 61
Kingdom Prep 84 Christ the King 43
Petersburg 77 Southland 38
Frenship 71 San Angelo Central 46
Borden County 54 Grady 34
Levelland 65 Big Spring 40
