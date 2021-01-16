Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Friday, Jan. 15

By Pete Christy | January 15, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 10:50 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday night.

Hoop Madness Highlights for Friday, Jan. 15 (Part 2)

Girls:

Petersburg 45 Southland 30

Southcrest Christian 64 Abilene Christian 17

Trinity Christian 65 Lake Country 28

Plains 50 Morton 26

Abilene Wylie 56 Lubbock High 31

Sudan 52 Sundown 50

Lubbock-Cooper 70 Monterey 42

Abilene Cooper 59 Coronado 55

Muleshoe 46 Denver City 27

Estacado 66 Lake View 50

Post 38 Smyer 35

New Home 52 Ropes 47

Brownfield 77 Friona 12

Whiteface 72 Meadow 22

Vega 50 Olton 32

Plainview 60 Randall 48

Borden County 71 Grady 21

Amherst 38 Cotton Center 27

Kingdom Prep 42 Christ the King 25

Shallowater 63 Abernathy 29

New Deal 55 Lockney 31

Claude 48 Silverton 24

Childress 53 Roosevelt 38

Idalou 79 Slaton 21

Spur 52 Paducah 33

O’Donnell 49 Crosbyton 31

Levelland 70 Big Spring 19

Nazareth 46 Happy 15

Boys:

Olton 93 Vega 32

New Home 58 Ropes 39

Estacado 83 Lake View 40

Monterey 44 Lubbock-Cooper 38

Randall 63 Plainview 51

Brownfield 76 Friona 40

Plains 57 Morton 29

Post 48 Smyer 47

All Saints 45 Ascension 27

Colleyville Covenant 59 Lubbock Christian 46

Paducah 58 Spur 24

O’Donnell 59 Crosbyton 31

Childress 63 Roosevelt 40

Trinity Christian 94 Lake Country 41

Shallowater 66 Abernathy 58

Sudan 49 Sundown 36

Southcrest Christian 39 Abilene Christian 29

Amherst 72 Cotton Center 61

Kingdom Prep 84 Christ the King 43

Petersburg 77 Southland 38

Frenship 71 San Angelo Central 46

Borden County 54 Grady 34

Levelland 65 Big Spring 40

