Investing in the Success of Telehealth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The increased need for telehealth services during the pandemic has identified gaps in broadband services where some folks just can’t be reached. But that could change now that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced an 8 million dollar investment in rural telehealth.
Ultimately, the goal is to help all underserved areas gain better access to health care through telemedicine.
The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has been named the lead organization in Texas for this pilot program.
