Mild Weekend Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another chilly start to your day, but it will warm to the low to mid 50s over the area today. It should be slightly warmer tomorrow with highs between 55-60 degrees. This is pleasant weather for January and will continue through Monday with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Enjoy the nice day because another big change coming late Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Another surge of gusty north winds and colder temps for the South Plains and a slight chance for precipitation.
Rain chances will continue and hopefully increase by Thursday and Friday as another upper level system moves out of the southwest and crosses into the panhandle in that time period.
It does appear that temperatures will modify by Thursday so the chances of winter precipitation will be low, unfortunately, rain chances will also be in the 20% category as well.
Daytime temps will drop back to the cold 40s Tuesday and slowly return to around 50 Wednesday and mid 50s by Thursday.
Enjoy your weekend.
