One killed, another injured in overnight crash in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash overnight, where one person was reported killed and another injured.
Lubbock Police reported the crash happened after 3 a.m. near the Marsha Sharp Freeway and University Avenue.
One person was killed in the crash and another was transported to UMC with moderate injuries.
Police tell us an SUV was traveling northbound in the 400 block of University Avenue and a passenger car was traveling eastbound in the 2500 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway along the eastbound access road. The two vehicles collided in the intersection of University Avenue and the access road.
The driver of the SUV was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. The driver of the passenger car was pronounced deceased on scene.
The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.
Identities have not been confirmed at this time.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.