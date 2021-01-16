Saint Francis Ministries in ‘dire need’ of foster families

“We’ve had a couple of kids that have come in, and they have to stay on child watch during the day, and they’ll go to a shelter at night,” Baxter said. “But it’s that kind of situation, if there’s no foster home available to take that particular child, we just have to make other arrangements. Luckily, we do have really great community partners that have the shelters here in Lubbock, but that’s not ideal. We’d obviously rather that child go into a home where they can be safe and warm and loved and it’d be a more secure family-type setting versus a shelter setting.”