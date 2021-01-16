Sex trafficking survivors rebuild their lives with the help of One Voice Home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sex trafficking survivors now have the opportunity to rebuild their lives through One Voice Home, a therapeutic program and safe house.
One Voice Home offers a 12-month program for sex trafficking survivors between the ages of 18 and 20. Once accepted into the program, survivors live in a home with three other girls while going through the Journey program, which provides spiritual support, mental health resources and educational opportunities.
“We believe that healing begins by recognizing healthy relationships and letting survivors know that they are seen, they are heard, and they are loved,” Cobb said.
Executive Director Hillary Cobb says a safe space is only one part of their healing journey.
“An environment very much like a home it’s a safe space where they feel where you go to escape from the hard because they are going to counseling, they are talking about these hard things so we create this environment,” Cobb said.
One major milestone is understanding what a healthy relationship looks like. Cobb said the program includes courses on boundaries and codependency.
“You have to be with this many men at this time, that type of control really warps any view you have a relationship that’s why we are so passionate about helping them see healthy relationships and the root of that is helping them recognize manipulation,” Cobb said.
One Voice Home is now accepting referrals. Send inquiries to Program director Dacia Hamby at dhamby@onevoicehome.com to begin the application and interview process.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.