Lady Raiders upset No. 21 Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders losing streak came to an end on Sunday, as Texas Tech knocked off No. 21 Texas in the United Supermarkets Arena, 74-66.
The Lady Raiders lost their last four games before hosting their rival. Two of the four losses were by a deficit of five or less. Tech head coach Krista Gerlich has remained positive through the streak, pointing to all the positives on the team and their ability to fight back in a lot of big games. Their resilience finally paid off, in their first win against a ranked team this season and the first time beating Texas since 2013.
Vivian Gray finished the game with 24 points and 13 rebounds, her fourth double-double of the season. Naje Murray and Lexi Gordon had 13 points each, while Maka Jackson add 11 points.
The Lady Raiders played another new starting lineup in the game, inserting Jackson for Bryn Gerlich. On the other side of the court, Texas was in foul trouble which ended with three starters fouling out.
Next, the Lady Raiders will visit Kansas in Lawrence Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.
