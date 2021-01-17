Matt Wells adds five impact transfers for spring semester

Arrives at Texas Tech following three years at N.C. State … will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Red Raiders … played in 23 games overall with 10 starts from his spot at cornerback … compiled 41 tackles during that time with 13 pass breakups and 2.5 tackles for a loss … listed as a potential starter entering the 2020 season as a corner … appeared in nine games as a sophomore in 2020 with five starts, totaling 20 tackles to go along with six pass breakups … his six pass breakups ranked fourth on the team … started over five-consecutive games, beginning against Pitt and running against contests against Virginia, Duke, North Carolina and Miami … recorded a season-high four tackles twice on the year against both Virginia and Miami … performance against Virginia also included his first-career sack … posted at least two tackles in seven of nine games … previously appeared in 12 games with five starts as a redshirt freshman in 2019 … earned the start in five of the last six games at cornerback … closed the season with 20 tackles, including 1.5 that went for a loss, and seven pass breakups … put together his best performance of his N.C. State tenure against Wake Forest that year, notching career highs with six tackles and three pass breakups … had at least two tackles in five games overall, all late in the season … redshirted the 2018 season after seeing action in only two games … inserted mainly on special teams that season … was listed as a safety before moving to cornerback in 2019.