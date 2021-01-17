Mayor Pope to host virtual Coffee with the Mayor, Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 a.m.

Mayor Pope to host virtual Coffee with the Mayor, Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 a.m.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said during a weekly video update the Lubbock City Council will soon be discussing how Lubbock will recover from COVID-19. (Source: Dan Pope social medai)
By KCBD Staff | January 17, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 5:26 PM

Provided by City of Lubbock

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will host a virtual Coffee with the Mayor on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. and can be accessed at the Zoom link below. Citizens can submit questions to be asked during Coffee with the Mayor at citizencomments@mylubbock.us until Monday, January 18. This is an opportunity for the Mayor to virtually meet with residents, hear their concerns and connect with the citizens of Lubbock. Council goals and priorities will also be discussed during this virtual Coffee With the Mayor.

All residents are invited to attend.

When: Jan 20, 2021 07:30 AM Central Time (US and Canada) Topic: 012021 Coffee with the Mayor

Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/91863523912 Or iPhone one-tap :      US: +13126266799,,91863523912#  or +13462487799,,91863523912#  Or Telephone:     Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):         US: +1 312 626 6799  or +1 346 248 7799  or +1 646 558 8656  or +1 669 900 9128  or +1 253 215 8782  or +1 301 715 8592  or 833 548 0276 (Toll Free) or 833 548 0282 (Toll Free) or 877 853 5257 (Toll Free) or 888 475 4499 (Toll Free) Webinar ID: 918 6352 3912     International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/adNInlFCgn