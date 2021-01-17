Mayor Pope to host virtual Coffee with the Mayor, Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 a.m.

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will host a virtual Coffee with the Mayor on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. and can be accessed at the Zoom link below. Citizens can submit questions to be asked during Coffee with the Mayor at citizencomments@mylubbock.us until Monday, January 18. This is an opportunity for the Mayor to virtually meet with residents, hear their concerns and connect with the citizens of Lubbock. Council goals and priorities will also be discussed during this virtual Coffee With the Mayor.