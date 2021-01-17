Mild weather continues through Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another mild day for the region with afternoon temps in the low to mid 50s.
Skies will be mostly sunny and a light south wind.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and mild with another afternoon in the mid to upper 50s in the central South Plains. I do expect the southern areas to warm to the low 60s.
Martin Luther King Day will bring a late afternoon arrival of another cold front and it will lead to a colder Tuesday and Wednesday.
The front could be in by 3-5 pm tomorrow with a change to northerly winds. However, the afternoon will be mild with colder air moving in during the evening.
Mostly cloudy, windy and cold again on Tuesday and the clouds will hang around through Thursday.
An approaching upper level system will bring a chance of some rain, maybe morning rain and freezing fog on Wednesday through Thursday mornings.
Temps will fall to the 40s Tuesday and slowly recover to the 50s by Thursday.
The best chance of rain will occur on Thursday.
