Raider Rehab uses IV infusions to help treat lingering COVID-19 symptoms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Raider Rehab is an IV infusion service founded by first responders in Lubbock.
The medical director, Dr. Beau McCrory, initially created the service to help people recover from bad hangovers.
“Being a college town, obviously we thought that we were going to be doing a lot more of the recovery and we kind of focused our initial offering into that area,” McCrory said.
While the business has eight IV packages, ranging from energy-boosting B12 shots, to beauty-promoting infusions, some of the clientele has changed.
Almost half of Raider Rehab’s customers are now needing help with their recovery from COVID-19, as they still have lingering symptoms weeks or even months later.
“Most of the folks in that situation are dealing with a short-term vitamin issue, in addition to electrolyte loss. So, it is extremely important that we go ahead and get those electrolytes on board and we go ahead and get those trace vitamins and trace minerals back into their system,” McCrory said.
The IV infusion service is mobile, with paramedics and nurses traveling to homes or workplaces to provide treatment. The wellness effects can last 10 days to two weeks.
“If you’ve been feeling bad for six weeks, feeling good for one or two days is like watching the sun break through the clouds after a dreary weekend,” McCrory said.
Dr. McCrory says the most common long-term effects clients face are fatigue, aches and pains, and tension headaches.
He says people with nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are at a higher risk for dehydration.
While you can recover without this type of infusion, Dr. McCrory says it will take more time.
“They’re going to find that that’s just going to give them a little bit of a ramp-up. Is it going to be a cure? No, as has been published and is very much unfortunately true,” McCrory said.
The infusions are not a cure for COVID-19 or a treatment for those currently fighting the virus.
Raider Rehab requires you to wait two weeks from the date of your positive test before they can provide services.
“We don’t want to risk further exposure, spreading the disease, by working on folks who are active in their fight against COVID. But once they’re in that recovery phase, we’re seeing a lot of benefit and yes, having a vitamin infusion will help you feel better,” McCrory said.
The IV drips can take anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours.
