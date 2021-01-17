Wolfforth police searching for armed robbery suspect

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Wolfforth police are searching for an armed robbery suspect last seen on foot eastbound on the Highway 62 frontage road near the Goodwill Industries building.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5′7, wearing a brown work jacket, brown work boots and blue pants. The suspect is armed, carrying a firearm.
The call came in around 9 p.m. from the Dairy Queen at 726 US 62.
If anyone has any information they can contact Sgt Cole with the Wolfforth Police Department at 806 548-4944 or 806-855-4166.
POLICE VIDEO: Security video of suspect here
