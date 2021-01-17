Wolfforth police searching for armed robbery suspect

Video of Wolfforth robbery suspect, Saturday night
By KCBD Staff | January 16, 2021 at 10:01 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 4:03 PM

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Wolfforth police are searching for an armed robbery suspect last seen on foot eastbound on the Highway 62 frontage road near the Goodwill Industries building.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5′7, wearing a brown work jacket, brown work boots and blue pants. The suspect is armed, carrying a firearm.

The call came in around 9 p.m. from the Dairy Queen at 726 US 62.

If anyone has any information they can contact Sgt Cole with the Wolfforth Police Department at 806 548-4944 or 806-855-4166.

POLICE VIDEO: Security video of suspect here

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.