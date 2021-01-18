Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, one person has been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle.
- This happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on Highway 114 near Smyer.
- The person condition is not known at this time.
A 48-year-old man is dead after a crash north of Lubbock.
- The Department of Public Safety says Jaime Lopez ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle Saturday night.
- EMS took Lopez to University Medical Center, where he later died. Another passenger was seriously injured.
Lubbock police are also investigating the cause of a deadly crash early Saturday morning near the intersection of University Avenue and the Marsha Sharp Freeway.
- An SUV and a car hit each other in the intersection, killing 19-year-old Jessica Helmers.
- The other driver suffered moderate injuries.
Around 25,000 National Guard troops are now patrolling the U.S. Capitol ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration.
- Authorities in Washington D.C. and all 50 states are on alert of threats of armed protests.
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
- The national civil rights museum will host a virtual celebration.
- There are day of service events taking place across the U.S. and here in Lubbock.
