Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Vehicle hits pedestrian near Smyer, National Guard patrolling U.S. Capitol, events take place on MLK day

NewsStream - Daybreak Today, Jan. 18
By Michael Cantu | January 18, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST - Updated January 18 at 8:02 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, one person has been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle.

What will the weather be like today?

A 48-year-old man is dead after a crash north of Lubbock.

Lubbock police are also investigating the cause of a deadly crash early Saturday morning near the intersection of University Avenue and the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Around 25,000 National Guard troops are now patrolling the U.S. Capitol ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration.

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.