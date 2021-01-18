Driver dies from injuries suffered in Saturday night collision

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has died from his injuries, and a woman is being treated for serious injuries after a Saturday night collision at FM 2641 and FM 1264.
DPS tells us 48-year-old Jamie Salazar Lopez was heading westbound on FM 2641 in a 2017 Kia Optima.
Another driver was stopped at the intersection in a 2010 F-150 and then proceeded northbound on FM 1264.
DPS says Lopez disregarded the stop sign and collided with the F-150 in the intersection.
The accident happened around 9 p.m.
Lopez was taken to UMC where he later died of his injuries.
The other driver of the F-150 suffered minor injuries, the passenger was taken to Covenant with serious injuries.
DPS says Lopez was not wearing a seat belt.
