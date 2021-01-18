A somewhat windy MLK Jr holiday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD viewing area weather on this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will be dry but somewhat windy as a cold front slides through West Texas. Later in the week a slight chance of showers returns to my forecast.
Today mostly sunny and somewhat windy. Lubbock area winds will range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph possible. To the northwest winds will be a bit stronger, to the southeast a little less.
Temperatures today will peak from near 50 degrees in the far northwest to the low 60s, possibly mid-60s, in the far southeastern viewing area.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and slightly breezy. Low temperatures will be near or below freezing on the Caprock and from near freezing to the mid-30s off (east of) the Caprock.
Back to work and school tomorrow. Yes, I know, not everyone has Monday off, and I’m one of them. It will be chilly with highs for most only in the 40s. Outside in the breeze it will be cold, with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.
A warm-up will follow a cold Wednesday morning. Temperatures will climb into the 50s Wednesday afternoon and the 60s Thursday afternoon.
Sprinkles may fall from mostly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday. I don’t expect measurable precipitation.
Sprinkles or light rain may fall Thursday night and Friday morning. The chance of measurable precipitation is slim. I expect any precipitation to be liquid with seasonably mild temperatures.
A slight chance of light rain returns this weekend, mainly late Saturday through early Sunday. Forecast temperatures point to all rain near Lubbock and to the east and south.
Our 10-Day Forecast gives you a peak into our weather into late January. You’ll find it, 24-7, right here on our Weather Page. Just close this story and scroll down the page a bit.
Lubbock Climatology
51°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday, three degrees below the average for the date. The January 17 record high is 87° (set in 1914). That’s also the record high for the month of January. The second warmest day in January was January 31, 1911 with 84°. Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.
33° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s January 18 average low is 26° and the high 54°. The record low for the date is -5° (set in 1930) and the record high is 79° (set in 1914).
Lubbock’s precipitation total (recorded at the airport) for January-to-date is 0.68″, 0.37″ above average.
Lubbock’s snowfall total (recorded at the airport) for the season-to-date is 8.2″, which is 3.7″ above the average-to-date.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 6:05 PM CST. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:50 AM CST.
