Temperatures and precipitation chances up towards the end of the week

By Wednesday, our winds will shift again and we’ll start warming up. By Thursday, we’ll see the mid-60s. But we’ll also see rain chances increase. Don’t get too excited though. I’m expecting amounts to be light and the rain showers to remain on the more isolated to scattered side, so most will remain dry. We just simply won’t have the moisture in place to give us much more. But when you are in a drought, every little bit helps.