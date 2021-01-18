Temperatures and precipitation chances up towards the end of the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Front blew through earlier today, but it doesn’t have a lot of cold air with it. So temperatures didn’t plummet. But it will have enough, combined with some early clouds, to keep us on the cooler side for tomorrow. High in Lubbock will only be 45, shy of the 58 we got up to today.
By Wednesday, our winds will shift again and we’ll start warming up. By Thursday, we’ll see the mid-60s. But we’ll also see rain chances increase. Don’t get too excited though. I’m expecting amounts to be light and the rain showers to remain on the more isolated to scattered side, so most will remain dry. We just simply won’t have the moisture in place to give us much more. But when you are in a drought, every little bit helps.
Taking a sneak peak ahead, so take this with a BIG grain of salt, but rain chances do start to look better at this point in the first half of next week. We’ll not only keep an eye on that, we’ll keep our fingers crossed too.
