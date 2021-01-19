Coronado football coach Seth Parr resigns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seth Parr, Coronado High School athletic coordinator/head coach, has announced he is leaving his position effective January 31. Coach Parr will accept a similar position with Anna ISD, pending that board of trustees’ approval.
Coach Parr led the Mustangs to the Class 5A, Division I Regional Finals during the 2020 season, posting a 12-1 record. He has been at Coronado seven years, with an overall record of 59-26. He led the Mustangs to the playoffs the past five years, winning or sharing four district championships. His 2017 team was a state quarterfinalist.
“We are grateful for the leadership and vision that Coach Parr has established for the football program at CHS,” said Mike Meeks, Lubbock ISD athletic director. “He took over a program that struggled his first two seasons, and elevated it to one of the best in the region.”
The search for the next Coronado head football coach will begin immediately.
