Former Lady Raider Chrislyn Carr lands at Baylor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Texas Tech Lady Raider point guard, Chrislyn Carr has transferred to Baylor.
The former Big 12 freshman of the year landed at the conference foe after entering the transfer portal after playing in five games for the Lady Raiders this season.
Carr started in all five games, averaging about 9.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
After Tech’s 91-45 loss to number seven Baylor at the time, the program announced the departure of Carr.
Following the firing of former Lady Raiders coach, Marlene Stollings, Carr entered the transfer portal but returned to the program after the hiring of head coach Krista Gerlich.
